JGBs flat as Washington turmoil, rising virus cases weigh

TOKYO: Yields of Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday as concerns about political turmoil in Washington and rising coronavirus cases offset upward pressure on rates due to expectations for large US fiscal stimulus.

Some investors also stayed on the sidelines before an auction of five-year government bonds on Wednesday, and could be an important test of demand for fixed income at the start of the new year.

Political uncertainty in Washington dominated trading in global equities as House Democrats introduced a resolution to impeach US President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection following a violent attack on the Capitol last week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 151.82, with a trading volume of 16,807 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.035%, but the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.420%.

The 30-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.645%. The 40-year JGB yield held steady at 0.685%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.110%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was steady at minus 0.125%.