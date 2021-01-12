ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
IHIG Pakistan aims to launch IPO in 2022

  • International Hospitality Investment Group is Pakistan's first vacation ownership company headquartered in London.
  • "An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster,” said IHIG Pakistan CEO.
Ali Ahmed 12 Jan 2021

International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is aiming to go publicly listed in Pakistan.

IHIG Pakistan plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2022. Briefing about their plans, Mr. Noorul Asif, CEO IHIG Pakistan, said; “IHIG has received a tremendous response for the Fractional Ownership program. An IPO will only add more credibility and transparency that will allow the concept to grow faster.”

It is noteworthy that IHIG is now growing this unique concept of Fractional Ownership in Pakistani market at a fast pace. Families are getting aware about the product and are showing keen interest by becoming part of IHIG Family to secure their future.

Back in July, IHIG announced expansion of its portfolio to build shopping malls, with the fractional ownership system in Pakistan, with the first project under its real estate division is in the heart of Karachi as a part of IHIG's investment expansion plans in Pakistan.

As part of its commitment to invest $118 million in Pakistan, IHIG Pakistan has made significant investments across Pakistan in shopping malls, real estate, destination hotels, resort exchange program, and tourism sectors. However, IHIG believes this investment amount can be increased up to $150mn.

IHIG began its Pakistan operations in 2019, with hospitality projects and hotel properties in Balakot, Naran, and Bhurban, and launched “Happily”, a vacation ownership program, in collaboration with business partners, including PIA, CarFirst, Daraz, and others.

In future the company plans to expand its portfolio along with increasing its business size. IHIG will spread out to the main cities of Pakistan, i.e. Lahore and Islamabad.

Pakistan IPO IHIG Pakistan PUBLIC LISTED Noorul Asif

