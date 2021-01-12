ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,864 Increased By ▲ 21.18 (0.44%)
BR30 24,463 Increased By ▲ 195.91 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By ▲ 247.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 19,180 Increased By ▲ 84.38 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Roche says updated data shows Tecentriq cocktail gives longer liver cancer survival

  • Follow-up data from a phase III trial taken at a median follow-up of 15.6 months showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 34%, the company said.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

ZURICH: Drugmaker Roche will present updated data confirming its immunotherapy Tecentriq, used in combination with Avastin, substantially improves overall survival in people with the most common form of liver cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

Follow-up data from a phase III trial taken at a median follow-up of 15.6 months showed that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin reduced the risk of death by 34%, the company said.

"These results show that Tecentriq in combination with Avastin provides the longest survival that we've ever seen in a front-line Phase III study in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma," Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Levi Garraway said in a statement.

Drugmaker Roche Avastin Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Levi Garraway immunotherapy Tecentriq

Roche says updated data shows Tecentriq cocktail gives longer liver cancer survival

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters