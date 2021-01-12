World
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
- "I am very hopeful for a positive situation," General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters.
12 Jan 2021
NEW DELHI: India's army chief said on Tuesday that he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China that escalated last year after a fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
"I am very hopeful for a positive situation," General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters.
