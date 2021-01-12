World
Taiwan reports two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12.
12 Jan 2021
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since Dec. 22 - a doctor in a hospital, who was treating an already infected patient, and a nurse.
Until last month's domestic transmission the island had not reported any local cases since April 12, with the vast majority of infections in people coming to Taiwan from overseas.
