World
Portuguese president tests positive for coronavirus: official
- The 72-year-old head of state was "asymptomatic" and isolating in the presidential palace in Lisbon, his office said in a statement.
12 Jan 2021
LISBON: Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for coronavirus and cancelled all public engagements, his office announced late Monday just two weeks before a presidential election he is expected to win.
The 72-year-old head of state was "asymptomatic" and isolating in the presidential palace in Lisbon, his office said in a statement.
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Portuguese president tests positive for coronavirus: official
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours
Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president
Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach
Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes
Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS
Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown
Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts
Read more stories
Comments