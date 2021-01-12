ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,862 Increased By ▲ 18.96 (0.39%)
BR30 24,435 Increased By ▲ 167.97 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By ▲ 248.54 (0.54%)
KSE30 19,184 Increased By ▲ 87.97 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF approves $487.5mn aid to Angola

  • "Oil production and prices remain weak, and the health and social impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt," the group said.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's executive board announced Monday it had approved the disbursement of $487.5 million to Angola, which is suffering from low oil prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial aid is part of a three-year agreement for about $3.7 billion (the value at the time) that was approved on December 7, 2018 under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The EFF provides for longer IMF support for a program, as well as longer repayment terms for loans.

Monday's disbursement brings the IMF to a total of nearly $3 billion granted in aid to the southwestern African country, which has significant oil and mineral wealth, but a large part of its population lives in poverty.

The three-year plan "aims to restore external and fiscal sustainability, improve governance, and diversify the economy to promote sustainable, private sector-led economic growth," the IMF said in a statement.

The Washington-based lender noted that the economic shock brought on by the coronavirus pandemic "continues to negatively impact Angola's economy and population.

"Oil production and prices remain weak, and the health and social impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt," the group said.

After a fourth review of Angola's economy under the three-year program, the IMF said that despite this difficult environment, "the authorities... remain resolutely committed to the program.

"The authorities achieved a prudent fiscal adjustment in 2020 that included non-oil revenue gains and restraint in non-essential expenditure, while preserving essential spending on health and social safety nets," the IMF concluded in approving the disbursement.

Washington International Monetary fund coronavirus pandemic Extended Fund Facility wealth

IMF approves $487.5mn aid to Angola

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters