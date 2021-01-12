FBR decides to take action against illegal petrol pumps

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to crack down on illegal petrol pumps, under which the FBR will initiate action against illegal petrol pumps across the country.

The FBR has decided to crack down on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The FBR and the Interior Ministry will jointly take action against illegal petrol pumps.

According to media reports, the FBR has written letters to the provincial chief secretaries in this regard. The FBR has also written letters to OGRA and other provincial authorities. Petrol and other petroleum products smuggled at illegal petrol pumps are being sold. FBR officers will raid illegal petrol pumps in collaboration with the provincial administration.

As per details, the FBR will review the dealership licenses and forms of oil marketing companies at petrol pumps. If both the documents are not available, the petrol pump will be sealed.

It was learnt that petrol and petroleum products at the petrol pump will be seized, the petrol pump owner or manager will be given 7 days to provide the required records, police will remain stationed at the petrol pump till the operation is completed.