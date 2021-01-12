Hong Kong stocks head into lunch with gains

ANL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.57%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.89%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
AVN 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.2%)
DGKC 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.39%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.16%)
JSCL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.81%)
KAPCO 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
MLCF 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
POWER 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
PPL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.55%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.32%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 24,294 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,748 Increased By ▲ 142.79 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,161 Increased By ▲ 64.45 (0.34%)
AFP 12 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning on a positive note Tuesday as investors weigh hopes for vaccine rollouts and more US stimulus against surging virus infections and new lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 129.29 points, to 28,037.51.

