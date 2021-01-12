Markets
Hong Kong stocks head into lunch with gains
12 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning on a positive note Tuesday as investors weigh hopes for vaccine rollouts and more US stimulus against surging virus infections and new lockdowns.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 129.29 points, to 28,037.51.
