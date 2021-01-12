Markets
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ slips
- The local share price index futures inched 0.02% lower, a 60.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
12 Jan 2021
Australian shares were seen opening flat on Tuesday as investors weighed hopes of imminent stimulus measures from the United States against rising coronavirus cases globally.
The benchmark fell 0.9% on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 13,264.09 points in early trade.
Australia shares set to open flat, NZ slips
