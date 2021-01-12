ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order

Reuters 12 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: International businesses in Hong Kong see law and order as key for investing, a city government official said on Monday, in response to concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business environment.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said in an interview at a Reuters Next conference that the fact that more money was coming into Hong Kong than leaving was a sign of confidence in the global financial hub.

Many businesses and trade associations have raised concern that a new security law, targeting activities in the former British colony that Beijing considers to be subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, effectively brings Hong Kong closer to China’s authoritarian system and raises uncertainty.

“In any business, financial centre in particular, people would look at things in totality. Law and order is one very important thing,” Yau said.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” agreement that promised it a high degree of autonomy for 50 years.

The city’s unbridled capitalism, guarantees of a wide range of rights and freedoms and independent legal system are widely seen as underpinning its success as a financial hub and interface for China and the world.

Since the imposition of the new security law in June, dozens of democracy campaigners including media tycoon Jimmy Lai have been arrested, some democratic lawmakers have been disqualified, activists have fled into exile and protest slogans and songs have been declared illegal.

Supporters of the law say it will bring stability after months of often-violent anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019.

Yau also said the novel coronavirus pandemic was causing uncertainty and there was “no silver bullet” to solve it, even as the city planned to roll out vaccines later in the year.

Yau said it was not easy to say when plans for a “travel bubble” arrangement with Singapore might resume.

The arrangement, allowing a limited number of passengers to fly both ways without having to quarantine was due to get going in November but was postponed indefinitely after an increase in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Democrats move to impeach Trump in final days of presidency

Ford, Toyota face US production slowdown

Collection targets assigned to RTOs withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.