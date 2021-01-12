Billionaire Georgia party leader says quitting politics

TBILISI: The billionaire leader of ex-Soviet Georgia’s ruling party, widely seen as the country’s most powerful man, announced on Monday he was quitting politics.

Bidzina Ivanishvili made the announcement after his Georgian Dream party claimed a narrow victory in parliamentary elections last year that sparked protests.

“My mission has been accomplished,” the country’s richest man said in a statement.

“I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power.” Ivanishvili said he was stepping down as party chairman ahead of his 65th birthday next month and that it was time to “advance young people to the forefront”.

The party’s political council said later on Monday it was nominating Irakli Kobakhidze — the party’s executive secretary — to take over.

Mayor of the Georgian capital Tbilisi and party member Kakha Kaladze said a vote during a party conference on January 16 will decide whether to confirm Kobakhidze.

Meanwhile, members of the opposition, observers and even government supporters said it was hard to take Ivanishvili’s announcement at face value.

Many believe Ivanishvili is seeking to distance himself from an economic and political crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and elections.

“I don’t think that even Georgian Dream party members believe that Bidzina Ivanishvili has really left politics,” said analyst Vakhtang Dzabiradze. Ivanishvili’s chief rival, former president Mikheil Saakashvili, scoffed at the ex-prime minister’s “so-called statement of departure”.

“How many times is he going to laugh at us,” asked Saakashvili, who now works for the Ukrainian government, in a video address from exile.

Georgia held parliamentary elections in October and November but protests broke out after the first round and the opposition boycotted the second round.

Georgian Dream scored a narrow victory against opposition parties, who accused it of “massively falsifying” the results, claims the party denied.

Ivanishvili became prime minister after Georgian Dream first won a parliamentary election in 2012.

He stepped down in 2013, but since then he has been widely believed to be the man in charge in the Black Sea nation.

He made a political comeback in 2018, when he took over as leader of Georgian Dream.

Georgia became a darling of the West after Saakashvili came to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution and instituted reforms to boost democratic institutions and battle corruption.

But a brief war with Russia in 2008 and political infighting has dimmed hopes of the country joining NATO and the European Union. In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity fall over its failure to address economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on commitments to democracy.

Critics accuse Ivanishvili of persecuting political opponents and creating a corrupt system where private interests permeate politics.

Saakashvili was forced to flee Georgia at the end of his second term as president in 2013.

Saakashvili, who founded the largest opposition party the United National Movement, said Georgia was mired in poverty, nepotism and injustice after years of Ivanishvili rule.

“He will really have to leave and hand over power to the Georgian people, who defeated him in the parliamentary elections,” Saakashvili said.