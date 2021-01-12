‘Efforts on to promote value-added export industries’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to promote those industries which had been the main source of value-added exports items.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association, the PM said due to positive and business friendly policies of the incumbent government, the industrial wheel was moving at fast pace, yielding tangible improvement as indicated from the economic indicators.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, PM’s advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, PM’s special assistant Waqar Masood and chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Anjum Zafar, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The PM was apprised of increasing demand in Pakistani leather products across the world. The local leather had been in high demand across the globe due to its high quality and affordable cost.