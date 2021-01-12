Ministerial committee formed to monitor law and order

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a five-member ministerial committee to monitor law and order amid planned protests by several organizations. The Interior Ministry notified the ministerial committee here on Monday.

According to the notification, the prime minister has constituted the following ministerial committee to monitor law and order situation in the context of protests by multiple organizations and groups in the federal capital. Minister for Interior will be the convenor of the committee while other members would include Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Defence, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Around several dozen organizations and unions have announced to protest in the federal capital if their salaries and perks were not increased.

