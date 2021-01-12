ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Rulers more incompetent than their predecessors, says JI chief

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government has failed to strengthen the accountability system in the country despite tall claims.

Addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora on Monday, he added that across the board accountability and rule of law were the two key elements to materialize the concept of a welfare state but the present government had not made any progress on these lines despite making commitment to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like-state.

In fact, he added, the policies of the previous government are still continuing, rather the present government has proved itself more incompetent than their predecessors. The institutions were on the verge of collapse and it seemed that instead of making crackdown against the mafias, the poor masses were the target of government. The availability of cheap and speedy justice to a common man was still a dream and there was no change in ‘Thana Culture’ and basic health and education facilities were not available to the poor person, he regretted. The present and previous rulers only multiplied their wealth while staying in power and they did nothing for the country and its inhabitants, he added.

Senator Siraj said the government had not made any plan to strengthen the electricity transmission system despite knowing the fact that it was weak and faced a major shutdown every year, causing loss of billions of rupees to the national kitty and keeping the daily routine life of millions of people paralyzed. No progress was made to bring reforms in other institutions and sectors too, he added.

The JI chief said the masses wanted to get rid of the feudal lords and the agents of the imperialistic powers. They, he added, wanted a system where the future of their children would be safe. He said only a system based on principles of Quran and Sunnah could guarantee it. He said the JI would bring real change in the country if voted to power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

