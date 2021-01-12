ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Jan 12, 2021
World

Armenian leader says Karabakh conflict unresolved

AFP 12 Jan 2021

MOSCOW: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh was still not resolved as he met the leader of his country's arch foe Azerbaijan in Moscow on Monday. President Vladimir Putin hosted the heads of the two former Soviet states for a rare trilateral meeting and urged them to negotiate further steps in a November peace agreement that ended weeks of fierce clashes over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. But Pashinyan insisted Monday that key issues surrounding the conflict were in limbo and needed to be resolved immediately.

"Unfortunately, this conflict is still not settled," he told journalists after talks in the Kremlin that lasted nearly four hours. Clashes over the mountainous region broke out in late September, reigniting fighting over the territory controlled for three decades by Armenia-backed separatists. More than 6,000 people, including civilians, were killed before a Moscow-brokered peace agreement that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said several issues remained unresolved including the question of the future status of Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

Armenian leader says Karabakh conflict unresolved

