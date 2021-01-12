Murder of Navy official, policeman: ATC awards jail terms to two accused

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded 50 years jail term in aggregate to one accused and 25 years to another in murder case of a Navy captain and a police official. The ATC awarded sentences to Saad Aziz and Tahir Minhas in two murder cases in Karachi.

The court awarded 50 years jail term in aggregate to Saad Aziz and 25 years sentence to Tahir Hussain alias Minhas in two killings. The ATC also ordered Saad Aziz to pay a compensation of five lac rupees each to the families of two victims, while Minhas was ordered to pay five lac rupees to the family of the Navy's Capt Nadeem Ahmed. In case of non-payment of fine, Aziz and Minhas will remain in jail for additional six and three years respectively.