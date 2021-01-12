Churra made FPCCI body's convener

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has appointed Shabbir Mansha Churra as convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs for the year 2021 for the second time.

The notification issued by the FPCCI states that the committee will consist of 9 members.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo advised that the committee should hold at least one meeting in a quarter and hoped that Shabbir Mansha Churra by using his experience and excellent services, should play a vital role in solving the problems facing the business community regarding the customs department.

Shabbir Mansha Churra is the founding chairman of the Pakistan Artificial Leather Importers & Merchants Association (PALIMA). He also specializes in FBR related matters, including customs.

