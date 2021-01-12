ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PostEx. signs agreement for NIFT ePay for enabling digital payments

12 Jan 2021

KARACHI: PostEx., a new innovative digital online platform for enabling e-commerce, has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan for enabling digital commerce payments (Mobile / Electronic Commerce Payments) through NIFT's DFS platform under the brand name "NIFT ePay" for customers to be able to make digital payments for the customers of PostEx.

Both the organizations have focused to promote digital transactions in the recent past while PostEx. also emphasizes on the comfort and convenience of their partner business while catering to the liquidity needs for the business through an innovative and customized platform.

While, NIFT ePay has established an interoperable and secure digital commerce payments gateway which works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan. This provides an opportunity to businesses working with PostEx. to receive e-commerce payments directly through their bank accounts or wallets in addition to the existing card-based transactions.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO - NIFT and Omer, Founder & CEO - PostEx. at the head office of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Omer Khan - Founder & CEO PostEx. said "NIFT since its inception has contributed greatly towards the financial sector of Pakistan and with its innovative NIFT ePay platform, it's equipped to transform the payments industry. For PostEx., it's an opportunity to work with NIFT as a united front to achieve the same goal of digitalizing Pakistan."

Haider Wahab CEO NIFT said, "PostEx. is a unique use case opening up digital payments and services, going live with NIFT's ePayment Gateway and we are very excited to enable these use cases."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

