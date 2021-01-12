ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, UoLTH sign MoU

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital (UoLTH) in order to provide high quality service to its valuable customers. The hospital is one of its kinds and offers facilities for all major treatments. With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL's panel, maximum health card holders will be able to utilize quality health services.

The ceremony took place at hospital's office and the MoU was signed by Dr Izhar Ahmed, head of medical services, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Awais Raoof, chairman BOG - University of Lahore, along with senior officials from both organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

