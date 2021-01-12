Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio campaign

KARACHI: Anti-polio drive has begun here on Monday. Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated the campaign which will be a 7-day campaign that will continue till January 17.

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, District Health Officer South Dr Raj Kumar, Dr Ahmed Ali Sheikh the representative of Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other officials were present on this occasion.

Inauguration ceremony was held at Hilal Ahmer at Clifton. Commissioner Karachi administered the polio drops to children at the inauguration to kick off the anti polio campaign. Talking to the media on the occasion Sheikh said that more than 2.2 million children up to the age of 5 years will be administered polio drops in the drive. Commissioner said that the government needed the support of the parents as they can play an important role in achieving the target successful. He appealed the parents urging them to cooperate with the polio teams in anti polio drive and get their children of five years of age vaccinated in every drive. He said anti polio campaign is a national cause as it will protect the children from the crippling disease. "It will be held every month. Parents should avail the opportunity every month to get the vaccinated so as their immunity is made strong", he added.

He said that the anti-polio drive would not affect the ongoing efforts for the implementation of SOPs of Covid-19 issued by the government in order to control the spread of corona virus.-PR

