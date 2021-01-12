HEC laments static budget from govt

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday lamented no increase in its budget from the government to meet necessary requirements while the universities are asking for grants.

The 14th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Mian Najeebud Din Awaisi here on Monday.

The HEC officials complained that they are not given full budget.

At the beginning of Covid-19, HEC could offer 23 courses online. The HEC officials told that now 113,614 out of 118,331 courses can be taught online.

It was further revealed that 57 percent of the country’s universities are now ready to teach online.

They urged the committee to recommend the government to increase its budget.

The vice chancellors (VCs) and students should also be asked what problems they have. Committee member Mehnaz Aziz said that the issue of providing internet was political and not an educational issue.

The committee on testing preparation and budgeting issues will be informed at the next meeting.

The Committee expressed satisfaction on the compliance report on implementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee.

The representative of Tabad-Lab gave presentation to the committee on the impact of school re-closure on student learning and Covid-19 response for the education sector in Pakistan.

The representatives from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) briefed the Committee about necessary steps being taken by their respective departments during unprecedented Covid-19 effect on educational institutions in Pakistan.

The committee appreciated the efforts being taken by the respective departments during the challenging period.

Report of the sub-committee was presented before the committee. It was observed by the committee that 17 bills were referred to the sub-committee as Terms of References (ToRs).

The sub-committee has submitted its recommendations on 13 bills whereas four were pending when the committee has been dissolved after completion of its period of 30 days.

