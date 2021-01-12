Covid-19 cases, mortality rate declining: Umar

ISLAMABAD: While urging the nation to strictly follow the guidelines for curbing the spread of the coronavirus, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar has claimed that the COVID-19 cases and mortality rate in the second wave has started declining.

Umar, who is also Federal Minister for Planning and Development, here on Monday took to Twitter, wherein, he said that due to timely and result-oriented steps taken by the government, COVID-19 cases and mortality rate in the second wave has also started declining. The minister said that “when the second wave accelerated we closed high risk areas identified by our analysis in last week of November”.

He added in the first week of December, the admissions of COVID-19 patients was at peak in hospitals, whereas, in second week of the month, the number of patients on oxygen and ventilators was high, and in the third week mortality rate was high and then started declining.

He said decisions and results were highly correlated.

“Data clearly shows that corona health consequences are strongly correlated with our decisions and personal choices,” he said. He, however, reiterated his advice to the people to keep on taking precautionary measures in order to avoid any further spread of the pandemic.

“If we do the right things we shall InshAllah continue to safeguard lives and livelihoods,” he added. Umar said, “The devastation unfolding in countries like USA and UK these days where there were more cases and Covid deaths than at any time in the first wave, show the danger that could face us, if we do not continue to do the right things, with both the state and citizens playing their role”. The minister also shared a data regarding the trends of Covid cases.

According to the data, the number of daily admissions of Covid patients in hospitals had declined from its peak of 269 patients on November 30 to 183 patients on January 11.

Similarly, the number of deaths has also declined from 78 on December 21, 2020, whereas on January 11, the number of deaths has declined to 32. Likewise, the number of critical hospitalised corona patients has also declined from 2,511 patients on December 7, to 2,286 patients on January 11, the minister said.

Meanwhile, according to the NCOC, the 32 people died of coronavirus during past 24 hours and 1,877 people were tested positive for Covid-19, and 1,402 recovered from the deadly disease.

According to the NCOC, nationwide there are 35,246 active COVID-19 cases. The NCOC said that 29 out of 32 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours were under treatment in hospitals, while three of them died at their homes or quarantines centers.

The Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) each reported 12 deaths, followed by Sindh with six Covid-19 deaths, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Authorities over the past 24 hours conducted 34,524 coronavirus tests, including 10,571 in Sindh, 13,396 in Punjab, 5,798 in KPK, 3,546 in ICT, 537 in Balochistan, 349 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 327 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

