PTI govt believes in taking practical steps: minister

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday visited the commissioner office Rawalpindi and chaired a meeting on Ring Road and small dams projects.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood (retd) briefed the minister about progress achieved on the project, an Aviation Division news release said.

Ghulam Sarwar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in taking practical steps for welfare of the common man, and appreciated the commissioner for achieving substantial progress on the projects.

He said all previous governments had done nothing except lip-service about the Ring Road project but it was the PTI government that took practical measures to execute a flagship project in Rawalpindi.

The minister expressed confidence that the project would not only help resolve the traffic issues but also create more job opportunities and give a boost to economic activities. Commenting on the construction of dams, Ghulam Sarwar emphasized the importance of such reservoirs in raid-fed agriculture areas like Rawalpindi.

He said five small dams Daducha, Mujahid, Papin, Chehan, and Mahuta Mohra were being constructed to meet irrigation needs of local farmers.

“Fast track work on the dams is in progress, which will help strengthen the agriculture sector,” he said assuring provision of required funds.

The minister said it was for the first time in the country’s history that a committee, consisting of government and opposition members, had been formed on the dams.

