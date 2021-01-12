Aafia Siddiqui case: IHC directs MoFA joint secretary to appear before court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appear before the court in person regarding release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the US prison.

A single bench of Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Aafia’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui through her counsel Sajid Qureshi Advocate and nominated federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministry as respondents.

Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, is serving 86-year prison sentence in US for attacking American soldiers in Afghanistan.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood presented a report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this matter.

However, Justice Aamer termed the Foreign Ministry’s report on Dr Aafia Siddiqui ‘unsatisfactory’ and summoned an officer of the foreign secretary or joint secretary level on the next hearing.

The IHC bench asked from the DAG that what documentary evidences the government of Pakistan had provided regarding the case.

He observed that what value a report holds without documentary evidence.

Fauzia Siddiqui’s counsel said that the state has responsibility to protect its citizens.

He claimed that Aafia Siddiqui was abducted and there has been no update whether she was still alive or not.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that Pakistani consulate in the United States (US) looks after the case.

Justice Aamer remarked that you have not even filed the report properly.

“We will not deal with this case based on your statements. The case was fixed for hearing four years later and even today a proper report has not been filed.”

“The Foreign Office is not serious about this matter,” he added.

The IHC bench then directed the federal government to submit a progress report in this regard, and maintained that it is the responsibility of the state to protect every citizen. Later, the court deferred the hearing till February 10 for further proceedings in this matter.

Dr Fauzia said in a statement submitted before the IHC, “It seems apparent that though I am told Dr Aafia is the daughter of the nation, she is our sister, daughter, mother, etc, no one in the power corridor care; just echoing empty slogans and fancy words. The government claims to listen but does not hear.”

