Rana likely to be indicted in drug case on 23rd

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance on Monday directed the prosecution to provide copies of the statements of its witnesses to accuse PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah as he is likely to be indicted in a drug case on January 23.

The court however allowed applications of Rana Sanaullah and other suspects for one-time exemption from appearance. The defence counsel told the court that the suspects at Islamabad at present and could not travel to Lahore due to dense fog on the motorway.

