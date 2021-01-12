ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Afghan patients: Pakistan to adopt soft visa procedure: minister

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that a soft procedure would be adopted for medical visa to enable Afghan nationals to come to Pakistan for treatment in the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to Peshawar-based Consul General of Afghanistan here Monday, he said the provincial government is taking steps for promotion of medical tourism. Besides, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Afghan authorities were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that Afghan nationals are provided treatment in all hospitals of the province and they are also utilising free health facilities.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Pak-Afghan bilateral trade is in the larger interest of both countries and before Corona pandemic, Torkham border had been opened for 24/7 as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Torkham border is the busiest international border crossing wherein free Corona tests have been conducted for all those entering into Pakistan or crossing border into Afghanistan. He said recently antigen rapid diagnostic test has also been started at border.

He also told the Afghan delegation that work is in progress on Peshawar-Torkham Motorway project that would usher a new era of international trade in the region.

On this occasion, the Afghan Consul General, Najeebullah Ahmadzai congratulated the provincial minister on beginning sehat card project for the whole population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also expressed gratitude over hosting of Afghan nationals in good manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

