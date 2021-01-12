ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PD seeks delegation of representation on 9 cos' boards

Mushtaq Ghumman 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has proposed that its representation on boards of nine companies be assigned to Additional Secretary(s) or officer not below BS-20, official sources told Business Recorder. The Petroleum Division has two Additional Secretaries working in its organizational hierarchy, who have been nominated in the following Board of Companies under its administrative ambit.

Additional Secretary (Admin) represents the Petroleum Division on the boards of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL), Government Holding (Pvt.) Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) whereas Additional Secretary (Policy) has been nominated on the Boards of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO).

The nomination of Officers on the Boards of the companies by designation creates administrative difficulties, owing to routine postings, transfers, retirement, etc, of the officers. Moreover, the Establishment Division through its notification of October 29, 2020 promoted and posted Nadeem Irshad Kayani (the erstwhile Additional Secretary (Admin) as the Special Secretary, Petroleum Division, who has not yet been nominated on any of the Board of Companies under the purview of Petroleum Division.

In order to overcome the administrative hurdles and ensure interchangeability of the Officers on the Boards of Companies, Petroleum Division has proposed that Additional Secretary (Admin) who represents the Petroleum Division on the boards of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL), Government Holding (Pvt) Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) be represented by the Additional Secretary (Admin) or Petroleum Division reprehensive not less than BS-20 whereas Additional Secretary(Policy) has been nominated on the Boards of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) will be presented by Additional Secretary(Policy) or Petroleum Division's not less than officer of BS-20.

Petroleum Division submitted a summary to the Prime Minister's Office and has been directed that the proposal be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration.

