PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fault lies in our predecessors?

"Sometimes I wonder what Shakespeare would have written had he been born in our part of the world."

"Shakespeare lived centuries ago and at that time we had the Mughals- Akbar the Great and then Jehangir...."

"Queen Elizabeth was the monarch during Shakespeare's time and she brooked little difference of opinion if you know what I mean though James I ..."

"And therein lies a tale: he was James I of England and Ireland and James VI of Scotland, that reminds of many of our heads of state who wear more than two hats..."

"Don't be facetious, anyway if Shakespeare was a holder of the green passport he wouldn't have said, the fault lies not within the stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings...."

"What would he have said?"

"He would have said the fault lies in our predecessors that we are underlings."

"Don't be facetious."

"Or if he had been offered a job as a special assistant he would have said the fault lies entirely with the bunch of...."

"Stop, that is not Shakespeare's language. What would he have said instead of the quality of mercy is not strained, in droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven..."

"Oh that's easy, no NRO which droppeth as the downpour from hell ...."

"Ha ha that's true what about there are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy..."

Oh that's another easy one....there are more things, Gill the Fish, than are dreamt of in your senseless daily diatribe..."

"But hey the package is good and the exposure is better still and..."

"Indeed and you reckon that was all Shakespeare was about!"

"I stand corrected."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021