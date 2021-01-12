ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fault lies in our predecessors?

Anjum Ibrahim 12 Jan 2021

"Sometimes I wonder what Shakespeare would have written had he been born in our part of the world."

"Shakespeare lived centuries ago and at that time we had the Mughals- Akbar the Great and then Jehangir...."

"Queen Elizabeth was the monarch during Shakespeare's time and she brooked little difference of opinion if you know what I mean though James I ..."

"And therein lies a tale: he was James I of England and Ireland and James VI of Scotland, that reminds of many of our heads of state who wear more than two hats..."

"Don't be facetious, anyway if Shakespeare was a holder of the green passport he wouldn't have said, the fault lies not within the stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings...."

"What would he have said?"

"He would have said the fault lies in our predecessors that we are underlings."

"Don't be facetious."

"Or if he had been offered a job as a special assistant he would have said the fault lies entirely with the bunch of...."

"Stop, that is not Shakespeare's language. What would he have said instead of the quality of mercy is not strained, in droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven..."

"Oh that's easy, no NRO which droppeth as the downpour from hell ...."

"Ha ha that's true what about there are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy..."

Oh that's another easy one....there are more things, Gill the Fish, than are dreamt of in your senseless daily diatribe..."

"But hey the package is good and the exposure is better still and..."

"Indeed and you reckon that was all Shakespeare was about!"

"I stand corrected."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Fault lies in our predecessors?

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Democrats move to impeach Trump in final days of presidency

Ford, Toyota face US production slowdown

Collection targets assigned to RTOs withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.