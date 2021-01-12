Pakistan opens borders for Afghan brothers during Covid-19: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan had opened borders for their Afghan brothers during the Covid-19, apart from removing tariff barriers and impediments in Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

The speaker said this in a conversation with Afghan Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami Chairman Muhammad Karim Khalili who met the speaker in Islamabad, on Monday along with a delegation. The speaker said that Afghan peace process would be the culmination of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

He reiterated Pakistan's all-out support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. He said that Pakistan was desirous of seeing a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which was in the best interest of not only Pakistan but the entire region.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan was imperative for the development and prosperity of the region. He said that Pakistani and Afghan people were bound in everlasting ties of religion, brotherhood, history, and culture. The speaker said that Pakistan was steadfast in its support to inclusive, broad-based and political peace efforts in Afghanistan.

He said that the parties to the peace process should seize this opportunity and engage constructively for ending decades' old conflict in Afghanistan. He said that positive progression in the peace negotiations depicts the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process.

He said that with the advent of peace, the country would lead towards sustainable development. Referring to the initiatives by the Parliament and the Executive, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly while taking the lead, discussed and forwarded recommendations for removing impediments in strengthening bilateral relations and trade.

He also said that Afghan brethren would also benefit from the visa facilitation for visitors, students, and specially patients. The speaker informed that 6,000 scholarships are being offered for Afghan students. He said that Afghanistan due to its geographical location could serve as the gateway to Central Asia bringing CPEC benefits to just Afghanistan but to Central Asia and beyond.

Hizb-e-Wahadat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Karim Khalili said that Afghanistan appreciates Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghan nation is grateful to Pakistan for its long-term hospitality of Afghan refugees. He agreed that the involvement of all parties is essential for lasting peace in Afghanistan. He said that Afghan people strongly desire an end to decades' old conflict in the country.

He agreed that the dividends of peace would not only be reaped by Afghanistan but the entire region. Muhammad Karim Khalili said that people on both sides of the border have close affinities which tie them into eternal bonds. He appreciated Speaker Asad Qaiser for this initiative for bringing the political leadership and people of both the countries closer.

He regretted the tragic incident that occurred in Baluchistan and offered his sincere condolences. The visit of Muhammad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

