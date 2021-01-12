ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Buzdar resumes official duties after recovery from Covid-19

Recorder Report 12 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has resumed official responsibilities after recovery from corona and chaired different meetings on Monday besides holding meetings with ministers and high officials. Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasised that the journey of public service will be accelerated and development schemes will be completed in time to facilitate the people.

He stressed that no conspiracy will be allowed to destabilize Pakistan adding that politically dud PDM has died a natural death. Nobody is interested in the politics of anarchy as people want solution to their problems and the PTI government will continue its struggle for developing Pakistan as a modern and prosperous country.

In a meeting, the CM reviewed cleanliness arrangements of the provincial metropolis and also deliberated over the selection of new contractors for removing garbage. The LWMC chairman and managing director informed that 20,000 ton solid waste has been disposed of while the remaining 5000 ton garbage will be removed soon. An interim cleanliness plan has also been devised till the selection of the new contractors, they added.

The CM directed that best cleanliness arrangements be ensured. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and the administration should hold a daily meeting to continuously monitor the implementation of the cleanliness plan, he directed.

No stone should be left unturned to immediately remove 5000 ton garbage from the city and zero-waste operation should be ensured as no leniency will be tolerated, he stressed.

Talking to provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika and Housing Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, the CM said the journey of genuine development is going on speedily in South Punjab adding that a number of mega projects have been started to facilitate the people. He disclosed that more shelter homes and almonries will be established in South Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

