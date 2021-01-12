Sale of gratis oil: PN seeks exemption from taxes, duties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) has sought exemption from taxes and duties on sale of gratis oil being provided to it by Saudi Arabia, in lieu of job training to Royal Saudi Navel Forces (RSNF), official sources told Business Recorder.

Pakistan Navy provides professional/operational training to Royal Saudi Naval Forces officers and CPOs/Sailors in Pakistan and conducts on-job-training (OJT) and bilateral exercises on an annual basis.

In reciprocity, RSNF provides gratis fuel to PN which is used for operational purpose and surplus quantity, if any, is sold through normal tendering procedure. Sale proceeds are utilized for maintenance and upgradation of PN training facilities for RSNF and other friendly countries navies.

In 2018, on receipt of 10,000 M/Ton fuel from RSNF, Customs authorities asked for a certificate of payment of Customs duties/taxes on account of import of fuel.

Since the fuel is offered on gratis basis by RSNF to PN, therefore, Ministry of Defence has proposed to exempt this import from payment of duties/taxes under PCT Code 9908 of sub-Chapter-II (Import of Relief Goods, Gifts and Samples) of Pakistan Customs Tariff on import of fuel by PN.

Federal Board of Revenue’s Customs Wing, Inland Revenue Policy Wing and Revenue Division have supported exemption of duties and taxes on import of fuel on gratis basis from RSNF by PN.

The sources said, Cabinet Division has advised to submit a summary for consideration of the Federal Cabinet, which will consider the proposal, in its forthcoming meeting in terms of Rule 16(1)(d) and 18(1) of Rules of Business, 1973.

