ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Open balloting in Senate elections: Latif Yousafzai to represent NA in SC

Naveed Butt 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday approved Latif Yousafzai as a councillor for the government’s presidential reference for open balloting in the Senate elections in the Supreme Court.

The NA speaker nominated Senior Advocate Latif Yousafzai as the National Assembly Councillor.

Senior Advocate Latif Yousafzai will represent the National Assembly in the presidential reference for open ballot in the Senate election in the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also tabled a bill in the National Assembly on October 17, 2020 seeking to end the use of secret ballots in the Senate elections in order to bring greater transparency to the electoral exercise for the Upper House of the Parliament.

The government presented the bill – The Election (Amendment) Act, 2020 – which proposes a larger set of electoral reforms.

For holding the Senate elections through an open vote instead of the current method of secret ballot, the PTI government has proposed amendment in Section 122 of the Election Act 2017.

The bill also broadly covered the Senate elections, women and minorities reserved seats, delimitation of constituencies on the basis of enrolled voters instead of population, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, and conditional participation of dual nationals in elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Open balloting in Senate elections: Latif Yousafzai to represent NA in SC

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Democrats move to impeach Trump in final days of presidency

Ford, Toyota face US production slowdown

Collection targets assigned to RTOs withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.