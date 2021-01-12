10,270 KP students awarded scholarships in five years

PESHAWAR: As many as 10,270 scholarships of various categories have been awarded to the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years under the Higher Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) and Chief Minister Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with a total cost of Rs. 337.13 millions.

This was told in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Scholarship Endowment Fund held here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Beside, Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education, Muhammad Dawood and Secretary Finance, Aatif Rehman, the meeting was attended by other members of the BoD and concerned officials.

Briefing the meeting about the details of various Scholarships provided to the student, it was informed that under the CMEEF, seven foreign PhD Scholarships have been awarded to eligible students with a total cost of Rs. 191.00 millions. Similarly, 74 undergraduate and 39 Graduate Scholarships worth Rs. 52.42 millions have been provided to students for admissions in educational institutions across the country.

The meeting was further told that under the HEEF, a total of 10,156 Scholarships amounting to Rs. 95.13 million have been awarded to the students of BS in public sector colleges of the province on merit cum affordability basis.

The meeting was also briefed about financial and administrative matters and other related issues of the Higher Education Scholarship Endowment Fund and important decisions were taken to this effect.

