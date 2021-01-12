Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 11, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
656,160,855 423,714,796 20,228,676,165 11,868,005,273
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 5,678,089,452 (6,485,145,207) (807,055,755)
Local Individuals 15,672,301,807 (15,072,297,318) 600,004,489
Local Corporates 1,863,586,812 (1,656,535,546) 207,051,266
