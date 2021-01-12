World
WHO says it was notified of new COVID-19 variant found in Japan
12 Jan 2021
GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Monday it had been notified by Japan of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered there.
Japan's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state.
The variant featured 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infections variants discovered in England and South Africa.
Comments