Pakistan

DG ISPR addresses press conference

  • “Last 10 years were very challenging for the country,” DG ISPR said.
  • Major General Iftikhar said Operation Raddul Fasad had "consolidated the achievements of the entire decade"
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Jan 2021

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He said the objective of the press conference was the security of the country and border situation and to present a comparative analysis of security challenges of the past decade.

The military spokesman said Pakistan has witnessed a considerable decline in terror activities in the last 10 years and today he will talk about the security situation in the country.

In 2020 alone, locust attacks and coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put Pakistan’s food security and economy in danger, he said.

On the other hand proscribed organisations were being facilitated to harm Pakistan on the western border, said Major General Babar Iftikhar.

“Despite all these challenges, the state, institutions, the armed forces and intelligence agencies and most importantly the people of Pakistan unitedly faced these challenges.”

Along with restoring peace in the tribal districts along the western border, socioeconomic projects had been launched, he added.

DG ISPR said that that whether, it was India’s designs of hybrid warfare, whether challenges were internal or external, they were not only been identified but also been exposed.

“We successfully combatted them and the world is recognising it too because the truth always prevails," he added.

While sharing some measures taken in the security domain, Major General Iftikhar said Operation Raddul Fasad had "consolidated the achievements of the entire decade"

Through this operation, the support base, facilitators, abettors, financiers [of terrorism] and weapons were destroyed to a large extent, he said.

“Thankfully, today in Pakistan there is no organised terrorist infrastructure like in the past."

He said that concrete steps were taken to solidify Pakistan-Afghanistan and Pakistan-Iran borders and successful operations against terrorism resulted in considerably improved security situation.

Under ‘Operation Raddul Fasad’, 371,000 intelligence-based actions were conducted in the last three years, he said.

He mentioned that only 37 percent of the tribal areas were under state control in 2007-08. “Today, they have all become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

There had been 35 percent reduction in major terrorism incidents in 2020 compared to 2019, the ISPR Chief told media, while adding that terror incidents which had hit an annual peak of 90 in the year 2013 had now fallen to around 30.

