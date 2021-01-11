ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Brent oil may extend gains to $59.08

  • Most likely, the correction will end in a support zone of $54.66-$55.25, formed by the 100% and the 114.6% levels.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may extend its gains to $59.08 per barrel, following its break above a strong resistance at $54.62.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $35.74. The break above this barrier signals an extension of the wave C towards $66.29.

A realistic target will be $59.08. A detailed study on the hourly chart reveals more fine-tuned resistances and supports.

A projection analysis on a presumed wave 3 from $50.60 marks a resistance at $56.21, the 138.2% level, which caused a shallow correction.

Most likely, the correction will end in a support zone of $54.66-$55.25, formed by the 100% and the 114.6% levels.

The low of this range is almost identical to $54.62 (daily chart).

A break above $56.21 could lead to a gain to $57.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

