Iran raises February crude official selling prices to Asia

SINGAPORE: Iran has set the February official selling price of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at 80 cents above the Oman/Dubai average, up 55 cents from the previous month, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The producer set the February Iranian Heavy crude OSP at 5 cents above the Oman/Dubai average, up 25 cents from the previous month, the source said.

Iran's OSP increase followed top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increasing its February prices for all grades sold to Asia.

The table shows Iran's February crude prices to Asia as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in US dollars.