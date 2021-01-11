Markets
Iran raises February crude official selling prices to Asia
- Iran's OSP increase followed top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increasing its February prices for all grades sold to Asia.
11 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: Iran has set the February official selling price of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at 80 cents above the Oman/Dubai average, up 55 cents from the previous month, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The producer set the February Iranian Heavy crude OSP at 5 cents above the Oman/Dubai average, up 25 cents from the previous month, the source said.
The table shows Iran's February crude prices to Asia as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in US dollars.
