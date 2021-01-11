Markets
Kazakhstan says 96% compliant with OPEC+ deal in Dec
- Kazakh oil output, not including condensate which is not covered by the deal.
11 Jan 2021
NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan was 96% compliant with the global OPEC and non-OPEC oil output cut deal in December, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Monday.
Kazakh oil output, not including condensate which is not covered by the deal, stood at 6.3 million tonnes last month, the ministry said in a statement.
