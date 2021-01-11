ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FCCL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.34%)
JSCL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PAEL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
PRL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.79%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.55%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
TRG 88.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 13.91 (0.29%)
BR30 24,370 Increased By ▲ 163.07 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,771 Increased By ▲ 116.27 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 53.04 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kazakhstan says 96% compliant with OPEC+ deal in Dec

  • Kazakh oil output, not including condensate which is not covered by the deal.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakhstan was 96% compliant with the global OPEC and non-OPEC oil output cut deal in December, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Monday.

Kazakh oil output, not including condensate which is not covered by the deal, stood at 6.3 million tonnes last month, the ministry said in a statement.

OPEC Kazakhstan Kazakh oil output non OPEC oil output

Kazakhstan says 96% compliant with OPEC+ deal in Dec

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters