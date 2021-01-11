World
Thailand reports 249 new coronavirus cases
11 Jan 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 249 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,547 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.
The tally included 25 cases imported from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce. There were no new deaths reported.
Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.
