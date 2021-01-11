World
China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14
- The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team's itinerary.
11 Jan 2021
BEIJING: A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, China's national health authority said on Monday.
The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.
The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
