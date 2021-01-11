ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FCCL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (12.34%)
JSCL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PAEL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
PRL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.79%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.55%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
TRG 88.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 13.91 (0.29%)
BR30 24,370 Increased By ▲ 163.07 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,771 Increased By ▲ 116.27 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 53.04 (0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

  • The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team's itinerary.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

BEIJING: A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, China's national health authority said on Monday.

The team was initially aiming to enter China in early January for the investigation but their arrival was delayed due to lack of authorisation from Beijing for their entry.

The National Health Commission, which announced the date, did not offer details on the team's itinerary.

The pandemic first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

China World Health Organization National Health Commission central Chinese city of Wuhan

China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters