ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (12.98%)
JSCL 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.16%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.18 (0.25%)
BR30 24,358 Increased By ▲ 151.39 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 39.49 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

  • Hospitality giant Marriott International said it will halt donations to "those who voted against the certification of the election," a spokesperson told AFP Sunday.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase said it is suspending all US political donations following the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, joining a growing list of American corporations holding back funding since the violence.

The political action committee at JPMorgan, the country's largest bank by assets, will stop making any financial contributions to Republican and Democratic leaders for at least six months, a spokesperson told AFP Sunday.

"The focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most," said Peter Scher, the bank's head of corporate responsibility.

"There will be plenty of time for campaigning later."

Other companies have opted to specifically target the Republican officials who on January 6 voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.

That day's assault saw a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters storm the US Capitol shortly after the president reiterated baseless election conspiracies to the crowd. Five people died in the ensuing riot, including one police officer.

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, Ben & Jerry's ice cream company and the AFL-CIO -- the largest trade union federation in the US -- have since called for Trump's immediate departure from office.

Hospitality giant Marriott International said it will halt donations to "those who voted against the certification of the election," a spokesperson told AFP Sunday.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association of health insurance companies had already announced Friday it intended to suspend all contributions to "those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy."

"While a contrast of ideas, ideological differences and partisanship are all part of our politics, weakening our political system and eroding public confidence in it must never be," the group's director general, Kim Keck, said in a statement.

JPMorgan Chase Capitol Hill Democratic leaders Peter Scher Republican officials AFL CIO Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Kim Keck

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters