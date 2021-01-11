ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Ministry to build more docks for handling boats/ships at ports

APP 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) is planning to build more docks for handling boats or ships at Ports from where a ferry service would be started.

The ministry is looking for working on a plan build regular ships, an official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that it was part of the blue economy initiative which would make Pakistan a Maritime nation. He said that under the plan, the ministry also working on the promotions of coastal tourism. He further said that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has a capacity to handle 150 million tons. He said that Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi was willing to build a train line and a freight corridor which will start somewhere from KPT and go through the water to Port Qasim.

