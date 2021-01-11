Torkham border: Afghan traders seek resolution of empty vehicles’ issue

PESHAWAR: Afghanistan chapter of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has sought the role of Pakistani chapter in addressing empty vehicles’ congestion issue on Afghan side at Torkham border.

For the purpose, an executive director PAJCCI Kabul office has written a formal letter in the name of PAJCCI-Pakistan secretary general Faiza Abdullah for the resolution of the longstanding issue.

The letter states that the major reason behind the congestion of vehicles inside Afghanistan is the slow process of scanning and physical examination at zero point by Pakistani authorities at Torkham.

It said inflow of trucks from Pakistan to Afghanistan is more than as compare to out flow of trucks from Afghanistan to Pakistan, as multiple departments are involved in checking vehicles loaded with Afghan exports and empty trucks to Pakistan. So the slow process of scanning, checking at zero point and involvement of multiple departments for clearing process are main reasons for creating crowd of trucks on Afghan side.

The letter added that smuggling of goods from Afghanistan to Pakistan has been eliminated and the Pakistani authorities were ensured by Afghan government that no further smuggling will be allowed through these vehicles and proper checking are conducting on the Afghan side.

The officials of Afghanistan chapter of PAJCCI has requested their Pakistani counterparts for discussing these issues with relevant entities of their country to speed up the process and scanning of vehicles two to three kilometers away from zero point to speed up the movement of trucks and trade.

Talking to this scribe, an Afghan importer Ahmad Shah said as compare to release of 400-500 trucks daily into Afghanistan from Pakistan side, but allows receiving 250-300 that creating imbalance, so 200-250 trucks added to queue at Afghanistan side on daily basis and a result a backlog of thousands of trucks is awaiting cross-over to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021