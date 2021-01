LafargeHolcim to buy Bridgestone unit for $3.4bn

ZURICH: Construction giant LafargeHolcim said Thursday it will snatch up roofing manufacturer Firestone Building Products (FSBP) for $3.4 billion (2.7 billion euros).

The world’s largest cement maker, born out of a 2015 merger between the French group Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, announced it had signed an agreement to buy FSBP, a unit of Bridgestone Americas, which itself is a subsidiary of Japanese tyre giant Bridgestone.