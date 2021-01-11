Senate chairman visits residence of Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other lawmakers Sunday visited the residence of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar to offer condolences over the demise of his father. The chairman Senate was accompanied by Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and other lawmakers.

The lawmakers prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited Khokhar at his residence to offer condolences over the death of his father. He was accompanied by senior party leaders.

