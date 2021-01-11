African currencies week ahead: Uganda, Kenya currencies seen softening

LUSAKA: Ugandan, Kenyan and Nigerian currencies are likely to come under pressure against the US dollar next week as Tanzania and Zambia's hold steady. The Ugandan shilling is seen weakening in the coming week as banks and importers stock up on dollars amid concerns of possible violence as Ugandans prepare to go to the polls.

Elections in the east African nation are set for Jan. 14 and incumbent Yoweri Museveni is facing a tough challenge from youthful pop star, Bobi Wine. At 0816 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,695/3,705 compared to last Thursday's close of 3,640/3,650.

KENYA - The Kenyan shilling is expected to remain under pressure in the coming week amid demand for dollars from the energy sector while supply from remittances and exports is projected to remain subdued. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.45/109.65, compared with last Thursday's close of 109.20/109.40.

TANZANIA - Tanzania's shilling is expected to hold steady next week as inflows from mining exports keep pace with dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,314/2,324 on Thursday morning, the same levels recorded a week earlier.

ZAMBIA - The kwacha is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar next week as market movements continue to be dictated by demand and supply. On Thursday, commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second largest copper producer at 21.1800 per dollar from a close of 21.1400 a week ago.

NIGERIA - The naira is seen weaker on the over-the-counter spot market next week after the currency fell sharply last week and as dollar demand rises in the wake of eurobond repayment due this month.

The naira, which eased 11.2% in 2020, hit a record intra-day low on Wednesday of 413.05 per dollar on the spot market, quoted by foreign investors, market data showed. It was quoted at 470 naira on the black market, where it trades more freely.