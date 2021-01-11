2nd quarter of FY 2020-21: OGDCL adds 2,666 BPD oil, 82 MMCFD gas in system: MD

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Managing Director Shahid Salim Khan said the company has successfully injected additional 2,666 BPD oil, 82 MMCFD gas and 77 MTD LPG in its production gathering system during second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, ending on December 31.

"The company has achieved a milestone by adding massive production in short span of last two months of year 2020," he said in a press statement.

During the second quarter, he said, the company remained a market leader in oil and gas sector by contributing 48 percent in oil, 27 percent in gas and 37 percent in LPG production of the country.

Besides, the MD said, the OGDCL had made contribution of Rs 130 billion to the national exchequer during the year 2019-20.

"The company has acquired 1,566 Barrels per Day (BPD) additional oil and 71 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) additional gas by injecting new wells, while 1100 BPD oil and 11 MMCFD gas production through other efforts, besides 77 MTD (Metric Ton per Day) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with enhanced production," he said.

The company, he said, achieved the increased production by injecting 14 new oil and gas wells from its different operational fields across the country, besides commissioning of the Nashpha compression project. The wells included Saand 1 & 2, Tando Allah Yar South West-1 Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10, Mangrio-1, Qadirpur-10, Umair-1, Qadirpur-53, Qadirpur-16, Qadirpur-17, Daru-1 and Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2.

The MD OGDCL expressed confidence that the increased oil and gas production would help in mitigating ever-growing demand of domestic consumers and industry.