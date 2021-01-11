Kalat shivers at -11°C as cold wave grips country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to be in the grip of severe cold with the temperature plunging below mercury level in several cities on Sunday. The Balochistan city Kalat was the hardest hit where the temperature dropped to -11 degrees Celsius. However, in other areas of north Balochistan and the country's Northern Areas the mercury dipped to minus nine degrees Celsius. Dense fog is ruling the plain areas of Pakistan especially in Punjab and Sindh, says Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather in Islamabad remained pleasant with a maximum temperature of 18°C and the lowest of 5°C. Lahore experienced similar weather with temperatures dropping as low as 4°C at night and 13°C in the day. In Karachi, the lowest temperature was between 6°C and 8°C with an air humidity of 11%.